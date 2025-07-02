Abstract

This study on Mygalomorphs from Ecuador revealed an amazing unknown diversity, including the first record of the families Actinopodidae and Halonoproctidae. Here, 16 new species and one new genus are described in five families: in Actinopodidae, Actinopus saraguro n. sp. (♀); in Barychelidae, Paracenobiopelma vesca n. sp. (♀), Strophaeus pacificanus n. sp. (♀), S. real n. sp. (♀), S. elongata n. sp. (♂♀), S. josefita n. sp. (♂♀), S. peronii n. sp. (♂♀), S. kaiae n. sp. (♀), S. subterraneus n. sp. (♂), S. spiculum n. sp. (♂), and S. kawsay n. sp. (♀); in Halonoproctidae, Ummidia pupulae n. sp. ( ♂) ; in Idiopidae, Idiops clepsydra n. sp. (♀); and in Theraphosidae, Pululahua gen. n., Pululahua kunukyaku gen. n., n. sp. (♂♀), and Pululahua winku gen. n., n. sp. (♂♀); and Thalerommata yasuni n. sp. (♂). Furthermore, images of the type specimens of Actinopus nattereri (Doleschall, 1871) and Actinopus piceus (Ausserer, 1871) are presented. Finally, the synonymy of Idiops fulvipes under Idiops argus is rejected.