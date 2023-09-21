Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Wednesday that nearly a half-million Venezuelan illegal immigrants would be given permission to live and work in the country legally.

Axios reported on the matter, extraordinarily downplaying it as affecting just “thousands” in its headline on an article referencing 472,000 Venezuelans who will now become the beneficiaries of an extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

The extension will now apply to those illegal aliens from Venezuela who arrived by July 31, 2023. The previous qualification date was March 8, 2021.

Mayorkas explained in a statement that TPS “provides individuals already present in the United States with protection from removal when the conditions in their home country prevent their safe return.”

BREAKING: Biden Admin. Gives Half-A-Million Illegal Venezuelan Migrants Legal Status And Work Permits https://t.co/eMCnZAuuYT — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 21, 2023

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Venezuelan Illegal Aliens Given Permission To Stay

Mayorkas’ announcement comes on the very same day videos surfaced on social media showing thousands of Venezuelan illegals casually walking across the border in Texas.

On Wednesday, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted images and video showing what he describes as “a total free-for-all” in Eagle Pass, Texas.

“Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half,” he wrote on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter. “Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge.”

It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge. pic.twitter.com/VkfUQnexGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Mayorkas claims that those Venezuelan illegal immigrants arriving after the July 31, 2023 date will not be afforded the temporary protection to live and work in the United States.

“It is critical that Venezuelans understand that those who have arrived here after July 31, 2023, are not eligible for such protection, and instead will be removed when they are found to not have a legal basis to stay,” he insisted.

Those featured in the video do not seem all that concerned about the threat. They can be seen smiling and waving as they cross the border illegally.

And the illegal border invasion hasn’t stopped today either.

Eagle Pass, TX right now. Illegal crossings began before sunrise and haven’t stopped. pic.twitter.com/lvJShQTBis — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre Runs As Fast As She Can From Questions On Thousands of Illegals Crossing

The Biden administration expanded the list of countries whose residents can be granted Temporary Protected Status since January 2021.

Aside from Venezuela, other countries on the list qualifying for TPS protections include Afghanistan, Cameroon, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Haiti, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Ukraine, and Yemen.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wasn’t particularly interested in answering questions about the thousands of Venezuelan illegal aliens crossing the border.

“What do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?” asked Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Jean-Pierre first tried to answer with her own irrelevant question, then stomped her foot like a petulant child and skipped over Doocy all together.

UNBELIEVABLE: Karine Jean-Pierre just straight up REFUSED to answer questions from Fox News’ Peter Doocy after calling on him. She cuts him off, shuts him down, and moves on. pic.twitter.com/pGyrqPhNj0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 21, 2023

Of course, she’s likely avoiding the question because it not only reflects badly on the administration as a whole, but it reflects badly on her for having lied about border security so many times over the last several months.

It was just last month that she claimed President Joe Biden “has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else.”

Jena-Pierre even added her own equivalent of the President’s “no joke”: “He really has!”

Karine Jean-Pierre: “The president has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else. He really has!” Do you agree with her? 😂pic.twitter.com/h24rASooiS — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) August 31, 2023

More than anybody, Biden has intentionally opened up the border to invasion from every country on the planet.

The non-stop videos and images reveal the truth.

They’re sending illegals up to the United States by train. It has to end. It really has to end. pic.twitter.com/dfqe7tG7Ff — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) September 21, 2023

The crisis at the border has gone way too far.