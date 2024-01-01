Former electrician Rob Cross turned off ‘The Power’ for what looked to be the final time as he denied the retiring Phil Taylor a 17th world title with a stunning 7-2 victory at Alexandra Palace on this day in 2018.

The then 57-year-old Taylor had aspirations of ending his illustrious career in fairytale fashion but would not have envisaged the kind of performance Cross was to produce in his maiden World Championship final.

Cross, without a Tour card 12 months previously, averaged a remarkable 107.67, hit 11 maximums and had a checkout percentage of 60 to end his first year as a professional on the PDC circuit in emphatic style.

He said: “I’ve won my first world title, but tonight is all about Phil Taylor. Everything he’s done for the game, I hope he enjoys his retirement.”

Cross went on to win the World Matchplay a year later and claimed the European titles in 2019 and 2021.

Taylor, the 16-time world champion, initially walked away from the sport in 2018 after losing this final but returned to competitive darts in 2022.

In November 2023 he confirmed the World Senior Darts Tour in 2024 would be his last year on the circuit.

He said: “I’ll always love performing to the best of my ability, but time waits for no man and I know now is the right time to step away from the Tour.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey over the past 35 years and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I’m going to be working just as hard as I always have to make sure I give the fans what they want and go out on top.”