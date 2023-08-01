Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner distanced themselves from her family after Donald Trump left office.

Recently, the couple has been appearing again at events for the former president, reports say.

Their reappearance in the Trump orbit comes as Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign poll numbers are up.

Despite distancing herself publicly and vowing never to return to being her father’s adviser, Ivanka Trump has been seen getting closer to the Trump camp in recent weeks.

Vanity Fair reported Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, appeared at a screening of the anti-child-trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom” at the Trump Bedminster golf club earlier this month, in addition to several more visible public outings, including her father’s birthday celebration last month.

“They’ve been spotted more frequently this summer,” a campaign strategist told the outlet. “They’ve made it clear they’re supportive. They pop into meetings to say hi.”

The appearances sharply contrast the eldest Trump daughter’s most recent public statement about politics, when in November, Ivanka announced she had been “done” with the Capitol drama since the day she left and “would never go back to being her father’s adviser.”

Days later, she skipped her father’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement and in April dumped the lawyers representing her and her brothers in a fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

But with Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign in full swing and his poll numbers surging above his opponent’s, despite his many legal troubles, the Trump-Kushner family appears to be positioning itself for a public reunion.

“Now that the president is 40 points ahead, of course Jared is pretending he’s involved,” a former Trump administration official told Vanity Fair. “If he’s president again, Jared needs to protect his turf, especially in the Middle East.”

Lawyers for Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner and representatives for the Trump 2024 presidential campaign did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.