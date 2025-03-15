Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average salary of a software developer is around $132,000, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That means outsourcing your coding can cost a pretty penny, and it may be time to learn to do it on your own. When you’re ready to get started, Microsoft Visual Studio Pro is where you’ll want to work.

This app is ready to help you boost your productivity and write your own high-quality code, and a lifetime license is just $27.97 — $471 off the usual price — now through March 30 while supplies last.

Work smarter, not harder with this coding helper

Microsoft Visual Studio Pro is a software development tool that is ready to help you take your coding to the next level. You can use it to create apps, websites, or even software systems, ultimately saving you a fortune as it helps you tackle things yourself without hiring people.

Once you’ve learned to write and edit code, you can turn to Microsoft Visual Studio to help you write, edit, and debug on the same platform. It’s a 64-bit IDE (integrated development environment) that comes equipped with built-in integrations and helpful tools so you can tackle projects both large and small.

Microsoft Visual Studio helps you build across languages, allowing you to work with C++, C#, Python, JavaScript, and more. And Intellicode is there to help you type less and code more. It’s kind of like auto-complete for coding.

A debugger can identify and fix the errors in your code, which really helps those who are newer to coding by making troubleshooting easier. The app also includes CodeLens, which shows you recent changes, authors, tests, and commit history so you have a comprehensive overview of your codebase.

Take advantage of this limited-time sale on Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 for Windows, now just $27.97 (reg. $499).

StackSocial prices subject to change.