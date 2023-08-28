The collision occurred at Pentre Dafydd, Hengoed, just after 6pm. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “At 6.16pm on Saturday, August 26, fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry.

“Three fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere and Wellington. Crews used cutters and spreaders to deal with the incident.”

Police and ambulance crews were also on the scene. Assistance was also provided by North Wales Fire And Rescue Service.

A fire spokesperson added: “The incident involved a two-vehicle road traffic collision, with a casualty now in the care of ambulance service.”

The SFRS was stood down at 7.07pm.