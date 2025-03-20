A Bay Area man who robbed, carjacked and shot his way across Monterey County now faces up to 100 years behind bars after he was convicted for the one-day crime spree.

On Friday, a jury convicted Tele Matangi, 37, of carjacking, attempted carjacking, residential burglary, first-degree robbery, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, being a violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm, and hit and run, the Monterey County District’s Attorney’s office said in a news release.

Judge Jennifer O’Keefe ruled Matangi sustained two prior “strike” convictions within the meaning of California’s three strikes law.

Matangi’s rampage on Sept. 18, 2023, began when he crashed into the locked gate of the Gonzalez High School parking lot, abandoned the vehicle and then carjacked a nearby driver at gunpoint and fled north on Highway 156.

Roughly 40 minutes later, Matangi caused a collision after turning into oncoming traffic exiting southbound U.S. Highway 101 to westbound Highway 156.

After the crash, Matangi left the stolen car behind and started shooting at the people who were trying to help those involved in the wreck before he ran off. He fled to a nearby parking lot and tried to carjack another driver at gunpoint but failed.

From there, prosecutors say, Matangi ran into a nearby community, where he broke into a residence by ripping a window screen off. Once inside, he stole the homeowner’s keys at gunpoint and drove their car into the San Benito County section of Aromas.

Soon after arriving at Aromas, Matangi abandoned the stolen car and stole a golf cart. He left the cart behind at a residence and hid in the storage unit of a different location. That’s when he was spotted by the unit’s owner, who told Matangi to leave.

Matangi complied and started walking down Carpinteria Road, where he was spotted by a San Benito County Sheriff’s deputy. After he waved a gun at the deputy, Monterey County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested Matangi.

When Matangi was arrested, he carried a .40-caliber semiautomatic firearm, multiple magazines with live ammunition, a small baggie of methamphetamine, and the keys to the last stolen car. His previous felony convictions for robbery and carjacking prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Matangi is due to be sentenced on March 28 and is facing up to 100 years to life in prison.