One person is dead and two others were wounded during a fight overnight in Santa Barbara, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing, which occurred as the city celebrates its annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta Week.

Police officers on foot patrol were flagged down shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday by a person who said they saw a man with a knife in the 500 block of State Street. When officers went to investigate, they found three people stabbed in the area, including one person who was lying on the ground.

Police provided emergency aid to the victims until paramedics with the Santa Barbara Fire Department arrived at the scene. All three victims were transported to Cottage Hospital, according to police.

One of the stabbings victims died from their injuries, according to police. The victim’s name was not released pending notification of their next of kin. The other two victims are in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators arrested a suspect, Luis Gerado Terrazas, in connection with the stabbings.

A portion of State Street was blocked off for several hours Friday morning as police scoured the area.

“Based on the Santa Barbara Police Department’s initial investigation, this incident appears to be isolated and there is no immediate outstanding threat to public safety,” police said in a statement.

Authorities say that the victims and Terrazas may have known each other, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at (805) 882-8900.