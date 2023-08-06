One in six GPs have failed to provide patients with face-to-face appointments as many medics claim they are unable to meet demand, a new poll has found.

Doctors implemented a virtual appointment protocol during the first covid lockdown, meaning that less than half of patients were examined in-person. Before the pandemic, about 80 per cent of appointments were face-to-face.

NHS England reversed its ‘total triage’ policy, which encouraged doctors to deal with more cases remotely, in 2021 after all patients have the right to opt for an in-person appointment with their GP.

But despite Government interventions, only 69 per cent of appointments across England are held face-to-face – a significant decrease from pre-pandemic levels, The Telegraph reported. In some areas, less than 20 per cent of cases are handled in-person.

Patients’ groups have deemed the figures as ‘totally unacceptable’ while doctors allege they are unable to cope with appointment demands and don’t have ‘enough capacity’ to treat every in the office.

NHS guidance states that GPs must respect a patient’s ‘preferences for face-to-face care unless there are good clinical reasons to the contrary’ (stock photo)

Of the 29.3 million practice appointments carried out in June this year, only 69 per cent were conducted face-to-face, the survey revealed. In June 2019 – before the pandemic – 81 per cent of visits were held in-person.

A survey of nearly 900 GPs, conducted by Pulse Magazine, has revealed that 58 per cent of family physicians are offering in-person appointments to patients who request them.

Most allege the wait times are similar to those who choose remote appointments. But 22 per cent of doctors have claimed patients insisting on a face-to-face appointment should expect to wait longer to see their physician.

Additionally, 16 per cent of GPs have claimed they cannot provide in-person appointments to every patient that requests them.

The poll revealed that 77 per cent of practices have reported an increase in demand for face-to-face appointments over the last year.

One doctor who participated in the survey alleged that their surgery cannot ‘meet demand’. Another alleged that they will try to ‘persuade’ patients to accept a telephone or virtual appointment if they deemed it was ‘more appropriate’.

‘Not all requests are appropriate, and some can be more efficiently directed, or advised on infection risk and more appropriate management,’ one GP reportedly claimed.

Another argued that their practice does ‘not provide face-to-face on demand’ and argued that the triaging GP has ‘final say’.

One survey respondent added that the surgery decides gets either a face-to-face or remote appointment so giving patients a choice ‘doesn’t make a difference’.

But NHS guidance states that GPs must respect a patient's 'preferences for face-to-face care unless there are good clinical reasons to the contrary'.

Doctors seemingly favouring virtual appointments have claimed that ‘safe, timely and appropriate care’ can be provided both face-to-face and remotely.

‘We know some patients prefer seeing their GP face to face, and many GPs prefer this way of consulting, but some patients find remote care a convenient and effective way of accessing GP services,’ Professor Kamila Hawthorne, Chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said.

However, Dr John Sharvill argued that he ‘hates’ telephone or video appointments because he could not feel confident treating certain cases without physically seeing the patient.

The medic, who was formerly a GP partner in Kent but now works in urgent care, also argued that with the time he spends setting up a video consultation, ‘I could have seen the person’.

NHS England told MailOnline today that almost seven in ten appointments are being delivered face to face and that all GPs mist offer ‘face to face as well as telephone and online appointments’.

An NHS spokesperson said: ‘GP teams are already delivering half a million more appointments every week compared to before the pandemic, and the primary care recovery plan with record investment looks to improve access further through pharmacists prescribing for common conditions for the first time and more options for patients to self-refer, while the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan commits to increasing the number of GP training places by half.’