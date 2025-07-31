One more remarkable new genus and species of fossil scorpion from Burmese Cretaceous amber associated to the extant family Buthidae (Scorpiones: Buthoidea)

Abstract

The study of a new scorpion specimen from Cretaceous Burmite leads to the descriptions of a new genus and species which once again can be associated to the buthoid lineage and to the family Buthidae C. L. Koch, 1837. The new species shows quite distinct characters, particularly a telson with a rounded-shape, absence of a sub-aculear tooth and the presence of a pseudo annular ring, which is uncommon among buthids in general. Several of its features can associate the new genus to some extant genera such as Butheolus Simon, 1882 and Hottentotta Birula, 1908. The discovery of this new genus and species confirms, once again, the existence of buthid elements within the Burmite fauna.

