



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].

Despite the clunky name, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, which ended at midnight PST on October 12, 2023, proved to be a great opportunity to scoop up major savings on just about anything, especially if you missed Prime Day earlier this year. Among the vast selection were some of the best deals on fitness gear and equipment, including running shoes. But one, particularly, stood out—the Asics Gel-Kayano 29—a tried-and-true style from a legendary brand in running.

While Amazon’s fashion offerings are sometimes lacking, the retailer has an excellent selection of footwear, especially running shoes. Though hundreds of men’s running shoes were discounted during the sale, including styles from top brands like APL, Adidas, and New Balance, the Asics Gel-Kayano running shoes have been long touted as one of the best running shoes for men. Normally $160, October Prime Day saw them start at just $63—an insanely low price for this shoe. However, even if you missed the window, the Gel-Kayano 29 can still be had for as low as $97 right now—a 39% savings on what is usually an expensive running shoe.

Asics Men’s Gel-Kayano 29 Running Shoes, From $97 (was $160) on Amazon

[From $97 (was $160); amazon.com]

The Asics Gel-Kayano 29 sneakers have a stellar 4.6 rating, with five stars representing 78% of the thousand-plus reviews. They’re made with a breathable knit upper and a combination gel/foam outsole for great responsiveness and stability while in stride. As a stability shoe, it’s supportive for runners who have flat feet or overpronate but is a great option for any foot type. It’s one of Asics’ flagship running shoe models and has been in production for 27 years, earning itself a spot among the favorites of distance runners.

One customer, who is a runner, said they tried to switch but immediately came back to their trusted Kayanos. “This year I tried another shoe just to try something new. Not a good idea. My knees started to hurt and I was not happy with them at all. I went back to the Kayano and it was like wrapping myself in a warm blanket,” they said.

Despite its popularity among distance runners, you don’t need to be lacing up for your next marathon to consider adding these shoes to your cart. The maximum cushioning makes the Gel-Kayano sneakers great walking shoes, too. Many customers who have foot problems or spend long days on their feet touted the comfort and support of these shoes.

Customers with plantar fasciitis also use the Kayano to find relief. As one customer put it, “I have plantar fasciitis and degenerative discs in my back. These are the BEST shoes I have ever had for my condition. I am a teacher and on my feet all day.”

You don’t need to just take the word of Amazon reviewers to feel confident buying a pair of Asics—at this point, it’s common knowledge that they’re awesome. But next time you’re outside, look at runners on the street and you’ll likely notice quite a few being worn. But to make sure you can still grab a pair for $97, a hefty discount on your next favorite pair of runners, you’ll need to act fast because there’s no telling when the price could change.

More Can’t-Miss Amazon Prime Day October 2023 Sales: