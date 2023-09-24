

Originally released on the Game Boy Advance, Kirby and The Amazing Mirror is making its way to Nintendo Switch Online next week.



If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack subscriber, you’ll be happy to hear that from September 29 you’ll be able to play what is arguably one of the best Kirby games. Kirby and The Amazing Mirror first launched on the Game Boy Advance almost 20 years ago in 2004, and like previous entries in the series it featured four-player co-op. The good news about its addition to Nintendo Switch Online is that like other games on the service, online multiplayer is being added meaning you can still play through the game with friends without having to worry about using any link cables. That’s right, younger readers, you had to physically connect your consoles to play together in 2004.



You’ll also be able to play the game in local co-op too, but obviously you’ll have to fight over who gets pink Kirby. On top of that, there are a selection of mini games – sorry, “subgames,” – that you can compete in against your friends. My personal favourite from my childhood was Crackity Hack, which literally just involved smashing a rock to cause a shockwave that tears the ground open slightly. Some real good game feel in that one.



The way that this game explains the multiple Kirbys is that there’s an evil version of Meta Knight with a special sword that can split things into pieces, which is as good a justification as any.



