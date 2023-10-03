The spoilers for the upcoming manga chapter of One Piece are now available. While the battle between Luffy and Kizaru continues, another very powerful figure makes their move. Here is a guide on the One Piece chapter 1094 spoilers and plot leaks.

List of One Piece Chapter 1094 spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1094 will reportedly continue the battle between Luffy and Kizaru. Plus, we will see the awakened form of Saturn’s Devil Fruit.

We will see the full transformation of Saturn.

The information also reveals that the series will not be on break next week.

Stay tuned for more updates on the spoilers. We will update once the full summary is out.

One Piece Chapter 1094 will be released in the United States on Sunday, October 8 at 11 AM ET / 10 AM CT / 8 AM PT.

One Piece Chapter 1093 Recap

Luffy sends Kizaru flying away. Meanwhile, Atlas plans to change the Pacifista’s controls so they won’t attack their group. Vegapunk decides to go with Atlas. Jimbei tells the group to meet by the rear exit. Bonney is at the Fabrio Phase, and the Marines are looking for her. Sentomaru intervened to protect her.

The fight between Zoro and Lucci continues at the Labo Phase. Elsewhere, Kizaru is almost falling into the ocean. However, he uses his Devil Fruit powers to return to where Luffy is. Multiple clones of Kizaru appear and attack Luffy. Suddenly, the real Kizaru goes to Usopp, looking for Vegapunk. Vegapunk wants to save Bonney.

Kizaru attacks Vegapunk’s group, but Luffy takes the attack. Atlas and the others manage to get out of the Labo Phase. Atlas changes the Pacifista’s commands and tells them to eliminate all the navy sailors on the island.

(Source: k_joe12 on Reddit)