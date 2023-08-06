Here is the needed information about the One Piece episode 1073 release date and time. This is when viewers in the US can catch the new One Piece episode in ET, CT, and PT time zones.

When is the One Piece episode 1073 release date and time?

One Piece Episode 1073’s release date in the US is Saturday, August 19.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The version with English subtitles will be available an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the US, that would be at the following times:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

The episode will be airing in Japan on Sunday, August 20, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1073

One Piece episode 1073 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Older episodes are available to watch on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is available to watch on both Hulu and Crunchyroll.

About One Piece

One Piece is a shonen manga series illustrated and written by Eiichiro Oda. Shueisha began serializing the manga under their Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997. Meanwhile, Viz Media handles the English and North American release of the series. One Piece has a media franchise and also gathered international popularity and recognition. The series is also going to have a live-action show that will be available to watch on Netflix.

Toei Animation handles the anime adaptation of One Piece. The first season of the anime aired in October 1999. The anime’s current story arc is the Wano Country arc.

The official synopsis from Crunchyroll reads:

“Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their fight against Kaido and Big Mom on Onigashima!”