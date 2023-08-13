Here is the must-know information about the One Piece episode 1074 release date and time. This is when viewers in the United States can catch the new One Piece episode in ET, CT, and PT time zones.

When is the One Piece episode 1074 release date and time?

One Piece Episode 1074’s release date in the US is Saturday, August 26.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The version with English subtitles will be out an hour and a half after its release in Japan. In the US, the corresponding schedule would be:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

The episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, August 27, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1074

One Piece episode 1074 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Older episodes are available to stream on Hulu. Meanwhile, the English dub is available for streaming on both Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Looking for the best websites to watch and stream anime? Check out our guide on the Best Anime Websites for Watching & Streaming Online.

About One Piece

One Piece is a shonen and adventure manga series illustrated and written by Eiichiro Oda. Shueisha started serialization of the manga in July 1997 under the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Meanwhile, Viz Media is in charge of the North American and English release of the series. One Piece has gained worldwide popularity and recognition and eventually formed a media franchise. The series also has an upcoming live-action show that will be available to stream on Netflix this month.

Toei Animation produces the anime adaptation of the series. The first season of the One Piece anime premiered in October 1999. The anime’s current season or story arc covers the Wano Country arc.

The synopsis from Crunchyroll states:

“Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their fight against Kaido and Big Mom on Onigashima!”