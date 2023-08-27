Here is the must-know information about the One Piece episode 1076 release date and time. This is when viewers in the United States can catch the new One Piece episode in ET, CT, and PT time zones.

When is the One Piece episode 1076 release date and time?

One Piece Episode 1076’s release date in the United States is Saturday, September 9.

For international audiences, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The version with English subtitles will be out an hour and a half after it airs in Japan. In the US, the corresponding schedule would be:

10:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. CT

7:00 p.m. PT

Meanwhile, the episode will be out in Japan on Sunday, September 10, at 9:30 a.m. JST.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1076

One Piece episode 1076 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Older episodes are available to watch on Hulu. As for the English dub, it is available to stream on both Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Looking for the One Piece filler episode list? Check out our guide on the one piece filler list: episodes and arcs you can skip.

About One Piece

One Piece is a shonen manga series created by Eiichiro Oda. Shueisha started serialization of the manga in July 1997 under their Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Meanwhile, Viz Media is in charge of the North American and English release of the series. Through the years, One Piece has gained worldwide popularity and recognition, becoming one of the most popular anime and manga series among fans. The series has an upcoming live-action adaptation that will be available to watch on Netflix by the end of the month.

Toei Animation handles the anime adaptation of One Piece. The first season of the anime premiered in October 1999. The current story arc in the anime is the Wano Country arc.

The synopsis from Crunchyroll states:

“Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their fight against Kaido and Big Mom on Onigashima!”