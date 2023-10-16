Plug-in electric cars in the Netherlands once again outpaced non-rechargeable cars, expanding their market share to nearly half of all new car sales.

According to EV Volumes‘ data, shared by Jose Pontes, 13,916 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 55 percent more than a year ago.

The overall market expanded slower – by 17 percent year-over-year to 29,855 – which enabled plug-ins to increase their market share to 47 percent. That’s a pretty big jump from 35 percent a year ago. We might see a 50 percent share later this year.

The all-electric car market share amounted to 34 percent last month (about 10,000 units). That’s about five times higher than in the United States.

Plug-in car registrations for the month:

BEVs: about *10,000 and 34% market share

PHEVs: about *3,900 and 13% market share

Total: 13,916 (up 55%) and 47% market share

* estimated from the market share

So far this year, more than 121,000 new plug-in electric cars have been registered in the Netherlands, which is some 43 percent of the total market.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *82,200 and 29% market share

PHEVs: about *39,700 and 14% market share

Total: 121,959 (up 70%) and 43% market share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2022, more than 107,000 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in the Netherlands, which was 35 percent of the total market (compared to 30 percent in 2021).

In September, the Tesla Model Y once again was the most registered new passenger car in the Netherlands (1,784), but this time with an even higher advantage over the others (the second best, the non-rechargeable Volkswagen Polo, noted only half of Tesla’s result).

The other best-selling BEVs were the Volvo XC40 Recharge (673), Kia Niro EV (603), and Peugeot e-208 (523). One of the most interesting things was that the Volkswagen ID.4 was the 10th best-selling plug-in (272 units), far behind its cousin, the Skoda Enyaq iV, which sold 450 units.

Top 10 last month:

Tesla Model Y – 1,784 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) – 673 (597 BEVs + 76 PHEVs) Kia Niro (BEV + PHEV) – 603 (583 BEVs + 20 PHEVs) Peugeot e-208 – 523 Skoda Enyaq iV – 450 Peugeot e-2008 – 397 BMW iX1 – 381 MG 4 – 376 Ford Kuga PHEV – 373 Volkswagen ID.4 – 272

After nine months of the year, the Tesla Model Y is escaping from the pack with over 10,000 sales. The Volvo XC40 registrations exceeded 5,900, but only when counting all-electric and plug-in hybrids together.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y – 10,301 Volvo XC40 (BEV + PHEV) – 5,906 (4,383 BEVs and 1,523 PHEVs) Lynk & Co 01 PHEV – 5,845 Peugeot e-208 – 4,886 Skoda Enyaq iV – 3,850 Kia Niro (BEV + PHEV) – 3,506 (3,136 BEVs and 370 PHEVs) Ford Kuga PHEV – 3,208 Tesla Model 3 – 3,136 Volkswagen ID.4 – 3,121 Renault Megane E-Tech – 2,913

The top plug-in car brands in the Netherlands in January-September were Tesla (11.3% share), BMW (8.4%), Volvo (8.3% share), Peugeot (7.1%), and Volkswagen (6.7%).

Among the automotive groups, the ones with the highest number of registrations are Stellantis (16.4%), Volkswagen Group (15.4%), Geely-Volvo (including Lynk & Co and Polestar) at 14.4%, Tesla (11.3%), and Hyundai-Kia (11.1%).