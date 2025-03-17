The highly anticipated Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025 is just one week away. Taking place in Brazzaville from March 24-26, the forum will be held under the theme, Securing Growth and Investment in a New Era. With a comprehensive agenda and an impressive roster of high-level speakers, CEIF 2025 brings together top energy executives, investors and policymakers for three days of robust discussions, deal-signings and exhibitions.

Under the highest patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and the Republic of Congo’s national oil company Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), CEIF 2025 highlights the country’s expanding influence in Africa’s energy landscape. The forum will bring together a diverse range of participants, including SNPC subsidiaries, international oil companies, Congolese and foreign banks, energy organizations and technology providers.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the highest patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

The conference will kick off with technical sessions, focused on Congo’s oil and gas market, highlighting the latest advancements in the country’s efforts to expand production, revitalize mature fields and capitalize on its immense reserves. The technical sessions will cover monetizing stranded gas, infrastructure development and opportunities to position Congo as a regional hub.

The CEIF 2025 program will feature a variety of dedicated panel sessions, technical workshops and presentations designed to provide deep insights into the latest developments and opportunities across the entire energy value chain. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge about ongoing and upcoming projects that contribute to Congo’s energy goals, as well as broader trends affecting the sector.

One of the highlights of CEIF 2025 will be the official unveiling of Congo’s new Gas Master Plan, which aims to consolidate the country’s existing gas assets while attracting new investments into the sector. Furthermore, a new Gas Code will be unveiled at CEIF 2025 to establish a supportive legal and regulatory framework for gas exploration and production investments.

As part of an ambition to double oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2027, CEIF 2025 will feature the launch of the country’s new oil and gas licensing round. The licensing round will offer onshore, offshore and marginal acreage to potential investors and developers. As such, CEIF 2025 offers a platform for delegates to connect with leading figures in Congo’s energy space. Deal signings will be a focal point of the forum, providing an environment where key decision-makers can engage to forge new business relationships.

High-level speakers at this monumental forum include Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Congo’s Minister of Hydrocarbons; Maixent Raoul Ominga, Director General of the SNPC; Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization; and Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, among many others. As the premier gathering for energy players in Africa, CEIF 2025 represents the ideal platform to discuss, showcase and maximize growth and partnership investment opportunities across Congo and Central Africa.

“With one week out, we are positive that CEIF 2025 will cement its position as a pivotal platform for fostering investment, exploring energy opportunities and driving growth in Congo’s dynamic energy sector. As the inaugural edition, this premier event is sure to provide attendees with invaluable knowledge and insights into the region’s robust and burgeoning industry,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.