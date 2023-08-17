Onion Chutney is a quick traditional south indian chutney to pair up with idli, dosa, upma, pongal etc. It is one of easiest and lip smacking chutneys as it has a burst of flavors. It is a great alternate to the regular chutneys we make. Now let us get on to learn this easy Onion Chutney Recipe with step by step pictures and video.

Onion Chutney and Garlic chutney are my favourite and can live with it for days together. This is another no tomato no coconut chutney and I love it with hot soft idlis or with onion uthapam. We call it vengaya chutney in tamil. This goes well with almost every tiffin item like upma, pongal, idli, dosa and even chapathi. Do try and enjoy!





About Onion Chutney

Onion Chutney is a very easy chutney to make when you are in a hurry, you just need 10 mins when you have all the ingredients in hand. This is my mothers recipe and it is one of the best and its our family favorite too. There is a perfect balance of heat from red chillies, a mild sweetness from sauteed onions and a slight tart flavor from tamarind.

This chutney goes well with almost all breakfast recipes like idli, dosa, pongal, upma etc. This is one of the popular south indian chutneys next to coconut and tomato chutney. The color of the chutney purely depends on the red chillies used. I always prefer to use kashmiri red chillies for the mild heat and the bright red color it gives. You can also use regular red chillies or byadagi red chilli too.

Usually onion is added to most chutney as an additional ingredient but here onion is the main and star ingredient. Sauteing onions until golden gives a slight sweet taste which is balanced by tamarind and red chilli. The key for perfect tasting Onion Chutney is to saute the onions until slightly until caramelizing and not more than that. Onion Chutney comes to rescue when you are short of coconuts and tomatoes.

Onion Chutney Ingredients

Onion : Usually big onion is used for this chutney but you can use small onion / shallots too.

Red chillies : Kashmiri red chillies are low in heat also gives a bright red color to the chutney so I prefer adding it. But you can add regular red chillies or add a combination of 2 kashmiri chillies and 2 red chillies too.

Tamarind : Tamarind is added to blaance the heat and sweetness and I strong recommend adding it.

Tadka spices : Gingelly oil is preferred for tadka / tempering as it gives a nice flavour but alternatively you can use cooking oil too. Oil is heated then mustard seeds, split urad dal and curry leaves are added for tempering.

Recipe

Notes Adjust red chillies according to your spice level. This is not too spicy as I have added kashmiri red chillies.

You can use small onions too.

You can use gingelly oil for tempering or replace with normal cooking oil. Nutrition Facts Onion Chutney Amount Per Serving (75 g) Calories 151

Nutrition Facts Onion Chutney Amount Per Serving (75 g) Calories 151

Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g11% Saturated Fat 1g6% Trans Fat 0.03g Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 4g Sodium 52mg2% Potassium 473mg14% Carbohydrates 21g7% Fiber 4g17% Sugar 10g11% Protein 4g8% Vitamin A 1239IU25% Vitamin C 338mg410% Calcium 85mg9% Iron 1mg6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

How to make Onion Chutney

To a pan add 2 medium sized onion, 4-6 kashmiri red chillies.

2.Saute in low flame.

3.Saute until golden.

5.Switch off. set aside to cool down completely.

6.Transfer to a mixer jar. Add tamarind, required salt and little water.

7.Grind it slightly coarse as shown.

8.Don’t make it very smooth like a paste. Grind it slightly coarse like chutney consistency.

9.Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

10.To a tadka pan heat oil – add mustard seeds, let it start spluttering then add split urad dal let it become golden then add curry leaves let it splutter.

11.Add tadka to chutney.

12.Mix well. Onion chutney is ready.

Expert Tips

The color of the chutney depends on the chilli variety you use. If you use regular red chillies the color will be brownish and not reddish as shown here but still the taste will be the same.

Variations

You can use regular red chillies or kashmiri red chillies too.

You can add 2 garlic cloves along with onion while sauteeing.

You can add half carrot saute it separately then add it while grinding with onions.

If you prefer you can add 1 teaspoon chana dal and 1 teaspoon peanuts along with red chillies and onion while sauteing. It gives a differnt flavour and gives quantity too.

You can also add a pinch of jaggery while grinding if you like.

FAQs

1.What is Onion Chutney?

Onion chutney is made using big onion as main ingredient along with red chillies, tamarind, sat and water and finally a simple tadka is made using oil, mustard seeds, urad dal and curry leaves.

2.How to make Onion Chutney?

First saute red chillies and onion in oil, saute until slightly golden. Cool down then grind it along with tamarind, required salt and water. Finally prepare a simple tadka by heating oil then adding mustard seeds, urad dal and curry leaves. Add this tadka to chutney and onion chutney is ready.

3.How long will Onion Chutney last?

As it is a no coconut no tomato chutney it can last upto 2 days in room temperature and for about a week if refrigerated.