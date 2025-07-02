Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain



An article by Ph.D. student Ivonne Quiroz and colleagues published in the Journal of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Community Development assesses an online grocery ordering service implemented in rural Mississippi, where food insecurity and poor health outcomes are prevalent.

The Grocery Online Ordering Distribution Service (GOODS) program was launched in Sunflower County, Mississippi, to improve access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food in the community while creating opportunities for workforce development and strengthening the local economy.

The researchers, including CUNY Urban Food Policy Institute Director Nevin Cohen and Director of Evaluation Katherine Tomaino Fraser, found that the GOODS program leverages local nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and civic networks to facilitate online grocery ordering and delivery for residents facing food access barriers. By partnering with retailers who accept SNAP benefits online and offering no-cost delivery options, GOODS has reduced travel time and transportation costs for participants, while increasing convenience and access to healthy foods.

The study’s process evaluation found that creative, community-driven solutions like GOODS can effectively overcome challenges such as limited internet access, technological barriers, and distrust of online shopping, which are common in rural, low-income areas. The research also found that SNAP users in the program made healthy food choices, challenging common stereotypes about food purchasing behaviors in low-income communities.

“This program demonstrates how rural communities can leverage technology and local partnerships to overcome food access barriers,” says Quiroz. “Rather than waiting for a traditional grocery store to open, GOODS provides an innovative solution that builds on existing community strengths.”

More information:

Ivonne Quiroz et al, Closing the food access gap in rural Mississippi: Evaluation of the Grocery Online Ordering Distribution Service program using an assets-based framework, Journal of Agriculture, Food Systems, and Community Development (2025). DOI: 10.5304/jafscd.2025.143.007



The City University of New York





Provided byThe City University of New York