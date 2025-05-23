According to a recent Gallup poll, 37% of Americans think real estate is the best long-term investment, while 23% say it’s gold.

In a distant third, with just 16% of the vote? Stocks — by far the highest long-term earner on the list.

Over the past 40-plus years, the stock market has greatly outperformed real estate, gold, savings accounts, and everything else on the list. Here’s why it’s still the best place for long-term investment.

The return on each investment over several decades

Here’s how each investment option has performed over the last 40-plus years:

S&P 500 stocks: From 1980 to 2024, the S&P 500 returned an average of 12% per year, including reinvested dividends.

: From 1980 to 2021, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index grew an average of about 7% per year. Gold : From 1980 to the end of 2023, gold grew an average of 4.4% per year.

: From 1980 to the end of 2023, gold grew an average of 4.4% per year. Real estate: Calculating annual returns on real estate is difficult due to variations in property types, locations, and market conditions. But it’s estimated that residential real estate in the United States grew 4.3% per year from 1967 to 2024.

Finally, there’s crypto, which received 4% of the Gallup poll vote and is generally considered too volatile for long-term investment.

Why does the S&P 500 win in the long run?

The S&P 500 is an index made up of 500 of the largest U.S. companies, including corporations like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft. As the economy grows, so does the value of these companies. Over time, that consistent growth adds up, while risk is mitigated by the diversity of the index.

Compare that with real estate — say, your home or even a rental property. It’s generally a safe bet, but it’s highly sensitive to local market conditions. Property values in your area may boom or go bust. In any case, odds are you won’t earn more than the S&P 500 over long periods of time.

How to invest in the S&P 500

The easiest way to invest in stocks is through an S&P 500 index fund. These funds track the full index and charge very low fees, usually under 0.1%.

You can invest through: