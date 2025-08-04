Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Monday that just 80 aid trucks entered the territory on Sunday, far below the 600 trucks needed each day to meet minimum humanitarian needs.

In a statement shared via Telegram, the office said most of the limited aid was looted amid ongoing security chaos, which it blamed on the Israeli occupation.

“The actual daily needs of the Gaza Strip are no less than 600 trucks of relief and fuel to meet the minimum requirements of life in the Strip,” it said.

The office denounced what it described as “systematic starvation,” the continued closure of border crossings, and the deliberate obstruction of humanitarian aid.

It held Israel and its international backers fully responsible for the deepening crisis, which it said affects more than 2.4 million Palestinians.

The statement urged the international community and humanitarian groups to intervene, calling for the permanent reopening of all crossings and the uninterrupted delivery of food, medical supplies, and baby formula.

It also called for legal accountability for crimes against defenceless civilians.