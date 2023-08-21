The Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6 release date and time have been revealed. The next episode titled “Ghost Light” will stream on Hulu. Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery comedy series that focuses on three strangers who share a passion for crime mystery and solve various cases that occur in the building where they live in.

Here’s when Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6 is coming out.

The Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6 aka “Ghost Light” release date is September 5, 2023.

The release time for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6 is:

12 AM PT

3 AM ET

8 AM BST

9 AM CEST

Where to watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6

Viewers can watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6 on Hulu on September 5, 2023.

To watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 6, you must sign up for a Hulu account. A Hulu subscription that supports ads costs $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year, while an ad-free Hulu subscription costs $14.99 a month. Both the ad-supported and ad-free Hulu subscriptions have a 30-day free trial period prior to the subscription taking effect. A Hulu subscription allows users to stream the entire Hulu library that includes films, television shows, and anime from different genres.

Only Murders in the Building cast includes Steve Martin as Charles Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, Amy Ryan as Jan Bellows, Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller, Teddy Coluca as Lester, Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny Folger, and Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres.

The official synopsis for Only Murders in the Building reads:

“Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.”

For more Hulu updates, check out the release date and time for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Episode 8. Also, check out the release date for Shoresy Season 2, revealed by its teaser trailer.