PARIS, France — Ons Jabeur has heavily criticized the decision from French Open organisers to again prioritise men’s matches in the late-evening slot on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The first four days of the 2025 tournament have seen men’s matches scheduled again in the late evening night match slot. It is a separately ticketed session which begins at 8:15pm.

Since this night session was introduced in 2022, out of 33 matches in that slot, just two have been women’s singles matches. On the flip side, the opening match on Court Philippe-Chatrier is usually played in front of sparse crowds and all four of them this year have been women’s singles matches.

Last year Jabeur said players deserve “better scheduling” with several of the night matches going on beyond midnight, and she doubled down on Tuesday — talking after her first round loss to Magdalena Frech — criticising the decision to solely pick men’s matches for that night session slot.

“It’s still sad that we are still seeing this,” Jabeur said. “I keep standing by my words.

“In Europe, in general, it’s unfortunate for women’s sports in general. Not for tennis but for in general. I hope whoever is making the decision, I don’t think they have daughters, because I don’t think they want to treat their daughters like this.

“You know, it’s a bit ironic. They don’t show women’s sport, they don’t show women’s tennis, and then they ask the question, Yeah, but mostly they watch men. Of course they watch men more because you show men more. Everything goes together.

“It’s a shame from the Federation, a shame from the Prime, whatever called the TV, that they made such a contract like this. A lot of great players, they deserve to be there. One of the matches was Naomi [Osaka] and Paula [Badosa]. Such an unbelievable match. They were supposed to be there. Like last year, Iga [Swiatek] and Naomi was supposed to be there. A lot of great matches, they should have been there.”

Jabeur’s criticism comes a day after the president of the French tennis federation (FFT) Gilles Moretton suggested the decision over night matches was based on what was better for spectators.

“The schedule is one key point on the tournament,” Moretton said. “Sometimes we have to think about what could be better for spectators. That’s why sometimes we have to make some choices.”

Jabeur said to that: “I’m not sure what kind of fans he’s talking about. I know I’m a fan. I will watch that match.”