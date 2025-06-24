Early-onset neonatal sepsis is associated with an increased likelihood of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), although the association with ADHD is attenuated in sibling-matched analyses, according to a study published online June 18 in Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.
Mads Andersen, from Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues examined the association between early-onset neonatal infection and ADHD and ASD in a nationwide register-based cohort study involving near-term and term children born between 1997 and 2013, with follow-up to 2021. An early-onset infection was defined as an invasive bacterial infection occurring within the first week of life.
A total of 981,869 children were included in the study: 8,154 had sepsis and 152 had meningitis. Of these, only 257 and 32 had culture-positive sepsis and culture-positive meningitis, respectively. The researchers found that for children with sepsis, the incidence rate of ADHD and ASD was 4.5 and 3.3 per 1,000 person-years, respectively. There was an association seen for sepsis with increased adjusted likelihood of ADHD and ASD (hazard ratios [95% confidence intervals], 1.28 [1.17 to 1.39] and 1.43 [1.30 to 1.58], respectively).
The association with ADHD was attenuated in sibling-matched analyses (hazard ratio, 1.12; 95% confidence interval, 0.93 to 1.34). An association was also found between children with meningitis and increased likelihood of ADHD and ASD (incidence rate ratios [95% confidence intervals], 1.77 [0.88 to 3.17] and 2.05 [0.89 to 4.04], respectively).
“Preventive measures directed towards bacterial infections in the first week of life may therefore not only reduce the immediate morbidity and mortality related to the infection, but also the long-term likelihood of ASD,” the authors write. “However, such preventive strategies may not reduce the likelihood of ADHD.”
More information:
Mads Andersen et al, Early‐Onset Neonatal Infection and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity and Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Nationwide Cohort Study, Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology (2025). DOI: 10.1111/ppe.70036
2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Citation:
Onset of sepsis in first week of life tied to increased likelihood of autism spectrum disorder (2025, June 24)
retrieved 24 June 2025
from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-06-onset-sepsis-week-life-likelihood.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Early-onset neonatal sepsis is associated with an increased likelihood of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), although the association with ADHD is attenuated in sibling-matched analyses, according to a study published online June 18 in Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology.
Mads Andersen, from Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues examined the association between early-onset neonatal infection and ADHD and ASD in a nationwide register-based cohort study involving near-term and term children born between 1997 and 2013, with follow-up to 2021. An early-onset infection was defined as an invasive bacterial infection occurring within the first week of life.
A total of 981,869 children were included in the study: 8,154 had sepsis and 152 had meningitis. Of these, only 257 and 32 had culture-positive sepsis and culture-positive meningitis, respectively. The researchers found that for children with sepsis, the incidence rate of ADHD and ASD was 4.5 and 3.3 per 1,000 person-years, respectively. There was an association seen for sepsis with increased adjusted likelihood of ADHD and ASD (hazard ratios [95% confidence intervals], 1.28 [1.17 to 1.39] and 1.43 [1.30 to 1.58], respectively).
The association with ADHD was attenuated in sibling-matched analyses (hazard ratio, 1.12; 95% confidence interval, 0.93 to 1.34). An association was also found between children with meningitis and increased likelihood of ADHD and ASD (incidence rate ratios [95% confidence intervals], 1.77 [0.88 to 3.17] and 2.05 [0.89 to 4.04], respectively).
“Preventive measures directed towards bacterial infections in the first week of life may therefore not only reduce the immediate morbidity and mortality related to the infection, but also the long-term likelihood of ASD,” the authors write. “However, such preventive strategies may not reduce the likelihood of ADHD.”
More information:
Mads Andersen et al, Early‐Onset Neonatal Infection and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity and Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Nationwide Cohort Study, Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology (2025). DOI: 10.1111/ppe.70036
2025 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
Citation:
Onset of sepsis in first week of life tied to increased likelihood of autism spectrum disorder (2025, June 24)
retrieved 24 June 2025
from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-06-onset-sepsis-week-life-likelihood.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.