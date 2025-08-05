Police in London, Ont., say two teens have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in the city’s west end over the long weekend.

Police say officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a group of people fighting with weapons in the area of Breton Park Crescent and Manitoulin Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They say officers found a 27-year-old man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police say two teen boys, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with second-degree murder.

They say the suspects were scheduled to appear in a London court on Tuesday.