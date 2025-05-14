Fast-moving wildfires in northwestern Ontario are triggering evacuation alerts as the region endures another day of sweltering heat.

Officials say an out-of-control fire burning near the border with Manitoba has more than doubled in size since Tuesday to around 23,000 hectares.

Provincial police say they are assisting with the evacuation of a First Nation located northeast of the fire.

Residents and cottagers along several lakes near the border, including Malachi and Mantario, have also been strongly encouraged to evacuate.

The fire started Monday near the community of Ingolf, Ont., where people were told to evacuate that same day.

Another fire burning near the northern edge of Quetico Provincial Park has prompted officials to alert people in the area to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

The first heat wave of the season in the area has brought daytime highs around 30 degrees for the past several days and helped fan the wildfire flames.

A heat warning remains in effect but is expected to end tonight.

Smoke plumes from the forest fires have also triggered a special air quality statement from Environment Canada.