A fatal crash involving three vehicles has left five people dead in Middlesex County, just outside London, Ontario. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 24, at the intersection of McGillivray Drive and Cobble Hills Road.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the crash involved two SUVs and a pickup truck.

In the Ontario accident one of the SUVs, three people were pronounced dead at the scene: a 16-year-old girl and two 17-year-old girls. A 33-year-old man from the same vehicle was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later. A fifth occupant, a 15-year-old girl, remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say all five victims in the SUV were from the South Bruce Peninsula area and part of a close-knit school community. The Bluewater District School Board confirmed that four of the victims were students, and the fifth was an education assistant.

The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The third vehicle, an SUV, had two occupants who suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The OPP says the investigation is ongoing and has asked anyone with dashcam footage or witness accounts to come forward.This Ontario crash has left both the local and school communities in mourning. Grief counselors have been made available to students and staff affected by the tragedy.Sadly, deadly crashes are not new to this part of Ontario. In April 2025, a two-vehicle crash at Egremont Drive and Hedley Road killed one person. Earlier in May, two people died in a crash on Longwoods Road.