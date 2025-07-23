A 45-year-old man from Sagamok First Nation has been charged after two children under the age of five were hospitalized with cannabis poisoning earlier this year.

The incident occurred on March 22, 2025, when officers with the Anishinabek Police Service responded to a call for assistance at a home in the community.

Upon arrival, police learned that the children had consumed large cannabis-infused gummies that had been left in a plastic bag on a table, according to the release. Each gummy was approximately the size of a cellphone, and police say one child consumed an entire piece while the second ate half of one.

The remaining gummies were seized from the residence.

Both children were exhibiting serious symptoms of cannabis toxicity and were transported to hospital, where they were admitted to the intensive care unit.

Authorities confirmed that the children have since recovered and been released from care.

Following a lengthy investigation, police charged the man with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. He has been released on a Form 9, a legal document that compels an individual to appear in court at a later date.

The case has sparked renewed warnings from health officials about the dangers of cannabis ingestion in children, particularly involving edible products that resemble candy or snacks.

According to the Ontario Poison Centre, hospitals have seen a significant increase in emergency room visits related to accidental cannabis poisonings.

While cases have occurred in children up to age 12, most involve children under five. Ingestion of cannabis by a child can lead to serious health consequences, including loss of consciousness, difficulty breathing, and, in extreme cases, coma or death.

Officials emphasize that unregulated cannabis edibles are especially dangerous due to their packaging, which often mimics popular brands and features colourful, attractive designs that appeal to children.

These products typically lack child-resistant packaging and often contain high levels of THC.

To reduce the risk of accidental ingestion, authorities are urging cannabis users to store all products securely in clearly-labelled, locked containers, separate from food and drinks and out of reach for children.

Legal cannabis products are required to be sold in child-resistant packaging, but even these must be handled with care.

Extra precautions should also be taken in households with visiting children, including checking whether caregivers, relatives or babysitters store cannabis safely.

Common signs of cannabis poisoning in children include vomiting, drowsiness, increased heart rate, difficulty breathing, anxiety, and confusion.

Parents or guardians who suspect their child has ingested cannabis are urged to seek medical attention immediately or call 911.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Anishinabek Police Service.