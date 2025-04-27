For many families, dealing with the loss of a loved one is hard enough.

Now, some third-party websites in Ontario are making it harder by reposting obituaries without the knowledge of grieving families, often in an attempt to profit from their loss.

The Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) is sounding the alarm, claiming these companies profit from reposting obituaries without consent from family members.

In a notice published in the spring edition of its magazine, the provincial regulator says some websites are copying death notices and republishing them to sell “in memory of” items like flowers, candles and tree planting in honour of someone who has died.

While the items may appear to be tributes arranged by the family, the BAO warns that this is often not the case. Families receive nothing and are often unaware that their loved one’s obituary has been posted elsewhere.

“People generally find out about unauthorized obituary notices – of their fathers, mothers, grandparents and others – when they happen across them online,” the BAO said.

One such website, Afterlife.co, was ordered by a federal court in 2019 to pay $20 million in damages after a class-action lawsuit revealed it had profited from reposted obituaries and photos. The company later shut down, according to the BAO.

But concerns have resurfaced with Echovita, a newer third-party website that appears to be operating similarly.

According to Quebec’s business registry, the company is linked to Paco Leclerc, who was also listed as a director of Afterlife in the 2019 ruling.

Reddit users are now sharing disturbing experiences of finding their loved ones’ obituaries on Echovita without permission.

“My dad’s obituary appeared on this site three hours after we posted it,” one person wrote. “They even removed my husband’s name and all the grandkids. Talk about adding insult to injury.”

Another grieving user added, “they went & wrote a really inaccurate obit. Makes me feel sick to my stomach.”

The BAO is urging the public to verify any obituary before spending money on memorial gifts.

Only trust notices posted on funeral home websites licensed by the BAO. To confirm, look for the “Licensed by the BAO” badge at the bottom of the funeral home’s homepage or call the funeral home directly.