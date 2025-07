According to a press release published July 2, a suspicious vehicle at a business was reported to the Dryden OPP in the northeast area of the city in the early morning of June 28. A 40-year-old woman from Wabigoon, Ont., was arrested and charged by the Dryden OPP under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, as cocaine, crack cocaine and other evidence of drug trafficking was allegedly found in the vehicle.