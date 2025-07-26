Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al Thani: I have full confidence in our team’s ability to capitalize on our strong results and execute our strategic priorities We will continue investing in our network to ensure high-quality service and strengthen customer trust

Kuwait City, Kuwait: National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P “Ooredoo” (Ticker: OOREDOO) announced today its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025:

Financial Highlights:

Quarterly Analysis YTD Analysis Q2 2025 Q2 2024 % change H1 2025 H1 2024 % change Consolidated Revenue (KWD m) 189 177 7% 367 346 6% EBITDA (KWD m) 79 66 20% 148 125 19% EBITDA margin (%) 42% 37% – 40% 36% – Net Profit attributable to NMTC (KWD m) 23 13 76% 42 25 65% Consolidated Customers (m) 26.4 25.5 4% 26.4 25.5 4%

Year on Year (YoY) – H1 2025 vs H1 2024

Consolidated revenue increased by a healthy 6% to KWD 367 million in H1 2025, compared to KWD 346 million in H1 2024. Revenue growth was supported by the strong operational performance in Algeria, Tunisia and Kuwait.

Consolidated customer base increased by 4% to 26.4 million in H1 2025 compared to 25.5 million in H1 2024.

EBITDA increased by 19% in H1 2025 to reach KWD 148 million compared to KWD 125 million in H1 2024. Normalizing for the impact of the one-off bad debt provision raised in H1 2024, EBITDA increased by a strong 14% YoY.

Net profit attributable to NMTC increased by 65% to reach KWD 42 million in H1 2025 from KWD 25 million in H1 2024. Normalizing for the impact of the one-off bad debt provision raised in H1 2024, Net profit attributable to NMTC increased by a healthy 38% YoY.

The consolidated earnings per share were 83 fils in H1 2025, compared to 50 fils earned in H1 2024.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented:

“NMTC maintained a solid growth trajectory into the first half of 2025 with particularly strong performances in Algeria, Tunisia and Kuwait.

For H1 2025 we achieved a strong consolidated revenue growth of 6% YoY to KWD 367 million.

Profitability continued to strengthen over the first half of 2025. EBITDA grew by 19% YoY to KWD 148 million with a corresponding EBITDA margin of 40%, while Net profit attributable to NMTC increased by a healthy 65% YoY to KWD 42 million. Normalizing for the impact of the one-off bad debt provision raised in H1 2024, Net profit attributable to NMTC increased by a healthy 38% YoY.

Our ongoing investments in network enhancements and customer satisfaction have contributed to the solid performance in H1 2025. The team remains committed to innovation and operational improvements to consistently deliver a high-quality customer experience, resulting in a 4% YoY increase in our customer base to 26.4 million.

Looking at the second half of the year, we will continue to invest in our network to provide high-quality connectivity, and to drive customer satisfaction through sales and service excellence. I remain confident in the team’s ability to build on this solid performance, execute our strategic priorities, further enhance profitability, and position NMTC on a sustainable path for long-term, profitable growth.

Commenting on the financial results for the first half of 2025, Mr. Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Kuwait, stated:

“These positive results reflect the effectiveness of our long-term strategy, which focuses on operational efficiency, digital transformation, and sustainable innovation, with the customer experience at the heart of everything we do. The first half of this year marked a qualitative leap on several levels, including infrastructure enhancements, the expansion of strategic partnerships, high levels of customer satisfaction, and a series of prestigious local and international awards.”

“We concluded this period with a major technological milestone, the successful launch of our 5G Advanced network,” Al-Babtain added. “This was accompanied by a series of innovative promotional campaigns, the first of their kind in the regional telecom sector, reflecting our leadership in delivering next-generation technologies while keeping the customer at the center of our innovation ecosystem.”

He also highlighted the vital role of strategic partnerships at the beginning of this year. “We strengthened our collaboration with global tech leaders in AI, such as NVIDIA, and launched several key initiatives with our success partners across both the private and public sectors. We are confidently progressing toward integrating AI into our services to boost efficiency and improve service quality.”

On the value-added front for customers, Al-Babtain noted that Ooredoo Kuwait expanded its partnerships with leading companies in the retail, entertainment, and consumer goods sectors to further develop the flagship loyalty program Nojoom. “Today, Nojoom is the most widely used and comprehensive program of its kind in Kuwait and the region. We’ve ensured it reflects modern lifestyles by offering daily rewards and a partnership network that enhances the customer experience and overall quality of life.”

He also affirmed that having a balanced and integrated Board of Directors demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to driving growth and innovation. “The diverse expertise of our Board members strengthens our competitive edge, fosters a culture of inclusivity and innovation, and cultivates a workplace environment that supports both professional and personal development, pushing institutional excellence.”

Al-Babtain added:

“We believe the steps we’ve taken toward sustained performance growth are fully aligned with our strategy, which has laid a solid foundation for our ambitious vision. We are pursuing this vision with a pioneering, innovative team, guided by our principles of corporate sustainability and reinforcing our position as a regional leader in digital transformation.”

He also expressed pride in Ooredoo’s teams across all departments, emphasizing that people are the true driving force behind the company’s success.

“Thanks to our teams’ dedication and our commitment to nurturing national talent,” he said, “we’ve been recognized as one of the most inspiring workplaces and have received eight prestigious Stevie® Awards a testament to our excellence in digital innovation, app development, and digital platforms.”

He concluded by reaffirming Ooredoo’s commitment to executing its strategic plan, which is built around five core pillars: delivering exceptional customer experience, empowering national human capital, accelerating innovation, enhancing the efficiency of core operations, and placing the customer at the center of every decision. He said:

“Our journey continues and with it, our mission remains clear: We are here to upgrade the world of every customer. We look forward to a smarter, more connected future where we continue making a positive impact on our customers, partners, and community.”

Review of Operations

The Group’s operational performance can be summarised as follows:

Ooredoo – Kuwait

Ooredoo Kuwait customer base increased by 1.3% to reach 2.9 million customers in H1 2025. The company’s revenue increased by 1% to KWD 133 million in H1 2025. Additionally, EBITDA surged by 31% to KWD 45 million in H1 2025, up from KWD 34 million in H1 2024. EBITDA for H1 2024 was impacted by a one-off bad debt provision raised in line with standard company policy. When normalizing for this one-off provision, EBITDA grew by 14% YoY.

Ooredoo – Tunisia

In H1 2025 Ooredoo, Tunisia’s customer base increased by 2%, reaching a total of 7.0 million customers. Revenue increased by 9% to KWD 67 million, compared to KWD 62 million in H1 2024. EBITDA for H1 2025 increased by 12% to KWD 28 million compared to KWD 25 million in H1 2024.

Ooredoo – Algeria

In H1 of 2025, Ooredoo Algeria’s customer base increased by 6%, reaching a total of 14.5 million customers. Revenue for H1 2025 rose by 14% to KWD 129 million, compared to KWD 114 million in H1 2024. EBITDA increased by 21%, reaching KWD 58 million in H1 2025 compared to KWD 47 million in H1 2024.

Ooredoo – Palestine

In H1 2025, Ooredoo Palestine customer base stood at 1.5 million customers. Revenue decreased in H1 2025 to KWD 16 million and EBITDA decreased to KWD 6 million for the same period. The performance continued to be impacted by the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

Ooredoo – Maldives

In H1 2025, Ooredoo Maldives’ customer base increased by 4% to 418 thousand customers. Revenue for H1 2025 was KWD 22 million, while EBITDA stood at KWD 12 million.

