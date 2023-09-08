The OP of the Reddit post ‘My gold-digging best friend’, also titled ‘AITA for telling my friend to stop planting her money’ didn’t expect to be called out for being “jealous” when she took to the platform to complain about her wealthy friend.

As people are desperate to know what happened to the OP of 'My gold-digging best friend', we have found out all the details.

‘My gold-digging best friend’ Reddit post has an unexpected conclusion

The complete title of the Reddit post reads: My gold-digging friend kept flexing on me. I had to put her in her place.

The story is about the OP’s best friend whom she has known since the time they were in high school. Between the two of them, Jill was the conventionally pretty-looking one with blonde hair and an attractive body.

However, Jill chose to not date anyone when she was in high school or college. When the OP asked her why, Jill said she was looking for someone who was financially stable. The OP laughed it off at the time.

Jill grew up in a poor family and aspired to be with a man who could provide for her. After graduation, Jill got a job at a gym teaching yoga, where she met her future husband.

According to the OP, Jill’s husband is loaded and the couple shares two children. She even thinks her best friend may have signed a prenup before marrying.

The OP’s opinion of Jill really didn’t matter until a couple of friends caught up over dinner at a fancy restaurant and the former snapped at the latter.

User asks ‘AITA for telling my friend to stop flaunting her money’

The OP, Jill, and two other friends from college decided to meet up for dinner. Jill insisted on going to an expensive place as she wanted to treat her friends as she always does.

All these years the Reddit user had learned to just smile and look away when Jill supposedly showed off her clothes, trip, and other things she owned, but she couldn’t pretend to like it anymore.

The dinner was going fine until one of their friends asked Jill what she and her husband were planning to do for her birthday and she said in response that they were spending three weeks in Greece.

While the other two friends seemed impressed with Jill’s holiday plan, the OP scoffed and when asked what was wrong, she called her best friend out for flexing her wealth.

She took it further by telling Jill that everyone thinks she married her husband only for his money. But Jill argued that she may have entered the marriage for money but fell in love along the way. She also asked the OP if she doesn’t like what her boyfriend provides and if she would still be in a relationship if he only loved her and couldn’t take care of her.

When the OP said she doesn’t believe Jill ever loved her husband and implied that she was only with him for his money, the latter got from her seat and walked away. She told her friends to finish their dinner and not to worry about the bill.

After Jill left, the OP and two of the friends finished their meals in silence and when they were done, only the OP was handed over the bill for what she ate and the total was $50, which she couldn’t afford. Jill had paid for the other two and left.

When the OP got in touch with Jill calling her names, her best friend told her not to contact her again unless she wanted to apologize for her rude remarks about her personal life.

Users think the OP is ‘jealous’ of her best friend

The majority of social media users are waiting to hear Jill’s POV as the OP comes across as if she’s jealous of her best friend with a wealthy husband.

“She wanted someone with money so she got someone with money. She knew her worth and went for it. You’re TA.” said one.

Another added: “Didn’t sound like she was flexing or anything. Just being nice to you lot,” said another.

A third user wrote: “Financial stability in a relationship is EXTREMELY important. The jealousy is palpable.”

“OMG you’re so jealous! The friend knew what she wanted and she got it,” said another.