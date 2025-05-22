(Reuters) – OPEC+ members are discussing whether to agree on another large production increase at their meeting on June 1, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

An output hike of 411,000 barrels a day (bpd) for July is among the options under discussion, although no final agreement has yet been reached, the report said, citing delegates.

Reuters has previously reported that OPEC+ will accelerate oil hikes and could bring back as much as 2.2 million bpd to the market by November, including via an accelerated increase in July.

