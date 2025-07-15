The space domain is changing faster than most realize. We are at the dawn of a new space economy — one that presents significant opportunities for people around the world. But that promise is today at serious risk. That is why we — as space leaders, experts, astronauts and former policymakers — have formed the Global Space Council.

