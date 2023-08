© Reuters.



OpenAI, the creators of the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT, has released ChatGPT Enterprise, a supposedly faster, more secure, and powerful version of the chatbot for businesses.

The firm explained in an Aug. 28 post that ChatGPT Enterprise offers unlimited access to GPT-4 at up to twice the performance speed and can process 32,000 token context windows for inputs.

