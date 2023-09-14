OpenAI’s decision to open an office in Dublin places it among the growing list of US tech companies establishing a presence in the Irish capital.

OpenAI, one of the world’s foremost leaders in Artificial Intelligence (AI) research, has announced the opening of a new office in Dublin, marking its third office worldwide.

With its headquarters in San Francisco and a London office opened just a few months prior, OpenAI’s decision to set up shop in Dublin underscores the company’s commitment to advancing AI research and development across the globe.

Expansion Is a Promising Start for OpenAI

The Dublin office may be in its infancy, but it already shows great potential. OpenAI is set to begin with nine open positions across various teams, covering a range of expertise and skill sets. This initial hiring drive hints at the company’s long-term plans to scale up its Dublin operations significantly.

Jason Kwon, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenAI, shared insights into the company’s vision for Dublin. He noted that while the Dublin office is starting small, the intention is to expand rapidly. This commitment to growth in Dublin aligns with OpenAI’s overarching goal of pushing the boundaries of AI research and application.

It is worth noting that the Dublin office will not serve as OpenAI’s European headquarters. Additionally, there will be no Executive running the office at least, not in the immediate future, as confirmed by Kwon.

OpenAI’s decision not to establish its European headquarters in Dublin may come as a surprise to some, given the city’s prominence in the tech industry. However, this strategic choice hints at OpenAI’s innovative and decentralized approach to leadership and operations.

According to Kwon, the company believes in growing deliberately and not too rapidly, precisely to ensure that the core values, principles, and culture of OpenAI are firmly established in each new office.

OpenAI’s emphasis on quality over quantity is evident in its hiring and expansion practices. The Dublin office, for example, is starting small. This measured approach allows OpenAI to be selective in its recruitment, ensuring that each new team member aligns with the company’s values and mission.

OpenAI Joins the List of US Tech Giants in Ireland

While Dublin offers access to a talent pool familiar with the culture of companies like Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, OpenAI’s choice to set up shop in Ireland goes beyond just talent acquisition.

It positions the company strategically for engaging with Europe from both regulatory and business development perspectives. Tax considerations did not play a role in this decision, as OpenAI continues to operate without profitability.

Additionally, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has emerged as one of the fastest-growing apps in history, a development that has generated both excitement and concern, especially in Europe, where the company’s data practices have raised privacy-related questions.

