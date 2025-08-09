At its live-streamed launch on Thursday in the US, GPT-5 was touted by OpenAI as its “smartest, fastest, most useful model yet, and a major step towards placing intelligence at the centre of every business”.
The new AI model features improved performance across coding, maths, writing, health and visual perception, among others. OpenAI described it as “a unified system” that features a built-in “thinking” function, with the ability to automatically switch between “standard” and “deep thinking” modes based on factors such as conversation, task types and query complexity.
The new system is “like a PhD-level expert in anything, any area”, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the launch.
GPT-5 “doesn’t come with revolutionary breakthroughs; it lacks memorable characteristics”, Zhang said.