In Fall 2023, one of the popular anime franchises is returning with new episodes, and that is Spy x Family. The anime released its opening theme sequence in preparation for its premiere before the episodes even dropped! In just a few more days, fans will be able to watch Season 2 of Spy x Family. The series is going to trace through Yor’s assassination, which fans have been dying to see.

Who is the singer of the opening sequence for Spy x Family Season 2?

The official website for the anime released its clean and credit-less version of the opening sequence on Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The renowned Masaaki Yuasa is responsible for the direction of the opening sequence. The opening song for the anime’s new season is “Kurakura” by Ado. The singer/songwriter Meiyo inked the lyrics and composed the song, while Yoko Kanno arranged and performed the music on the track.

Watch the opening sequence of Spy x Family below:

When is Spy x Family Season 2 Releasing?

Spy x Family Season 2 will debut on October 7, 2023. Fans will be able to stream the new episodes on Crunchyroll. The new season features the cast from the first season, which includes Takuya Eguchi as Loid Forger, Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger, Saori Hayami as Yor Forger, and Kenichirou Matsuda as Bond Forger. For fans who haven’t yet caught up with the first season of the anime, it is available on Crunchyroll.

A still from Spy X Family by TOHO Animation

“World peace is at stake, and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man,” per the official synopsis of the anime. “Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin, and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath.”