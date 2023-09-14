A Spy x Anya: Operation Memories trailer for the new video game based off of the popular Spy x Family manga and anime series was revealed at today’s Nintendo Direct.

What do you do in Spy x Anya: Operation Memories?

In Spy x Anya: Operation Memories, players assume the role of Anya Forger as they work on a photo diary for a school assignment. As Anya, you can play over 15 minigames to obtain customization items and costumes for Loid, Yor, and Anya as you take photos of memorable moments.

You can watch the Spy x Anya: Operation Memories trailer below (watch more trailers):

“Complete a photo diary for homework by living your daily life as Anya in the world of Spy x Family,” reads the video’s description. “You will surely find treasured memories in the ordinary daily life. Not only the family members, Loid and Yor, but also Anya’s friends, Damian and Becky, and even Yuri and Fiona will appear in the game. In addition to outings, play unique mini-games to get cute costumes, and add color to your memories by dressing up characters in your style!”

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories is set to release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2024. For more information, you can check out the game’s official website.