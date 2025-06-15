US President Donald Trump’s decision to allow Israel to attack Iran is the worst miscalculation a US president has made since George W Bush invaded Iraq.

Bush’s decision heralded eight years of conflict in Iraq, killed at least 655,000 people, according to The Lancet, spawned an extreme group of Takfiri militants in the Islamic State group and brought a major state to the verge of collapse from which it has yet to recover 14 years on.

Trump’s decision could yet prove to be more calamitous.

Allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attack Iran, when US envoys were engaged in negotiations with Tehran, places the US presidency on the same level of trustworthiness as Al Capone or Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

This is the way you behave if you are in charge of a drug cartel, not a global power.

Read more: By allowing Israel to bomb Iran, Trump is pushing Tehran to go nuclear Opinion by David Hearst