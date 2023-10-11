The ‘Opium bird’ from ‘2027’, also known as the ‘Erosion bird’ – synonymous with the phrase ‘luh calm fit’- has inspired a range of memes. But what does this ‘scary’ creature mean and is it real?

Images of the giant bird in question have sent shockwaves on TikTok as users are confused about the identity of the majestic creature, which is also found to be terrifying by many riddled with questions about its origin as it’s beleived to belong from the near future and was allegedly found in Antarctica. But, there’s more to the viral ‘Opium bird’ meme than meets the eye.

Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/Afghanistan/AFP via Getty Images

‘Opium Bird’ from 2027 is the biggest meme on TikTok

You must be living under a rock if you’ve not seen the famous ‘Opium bird’ or ‘2027 bird’ meme on TikTok, inspired by the creations of the artist @drevfx, which essentially means the creature isn’t real as many have assumed.

Before the pictures of the humongous white bird became a popular meme, its images were posted by Dre on TikTok to their original account with a caption that claimed it was a “being discovered in an Antarctic mountain range.”

But, on scrolling through the rest of the images of the Opium Bird and the comments shared by the creator, it’s understood that the creature is AI-generated. They are typically twice as tall as an average human, covered in thick white feathers with elongated beaks. Some viral videos show them walking in slow motion and we would be lying if we said it isn’t terrifying!

The TikToks featuring the futuristic bird have gathered millions of views and some of them feature the artist posing alongside their creations in a snowy region.

Meaning of ‘luh calm fit’ explained

The meme has come to be known by the phrase ‘luh calm fit’, after the creator of the Opium Bird mentioned it in the comments in response to TikTok users digging for answers.

Apparently, the origin of the phrase is unknown, but websites such as Know Your Meme and Urban Dictionary have credited TikTok users for its existence, and it is supposed to refer to a casual style that can be pulled off in any outfit with little effort.

Urban Dictionary describes the phrase as: “a nun special opium bird, nun too extravagant n things of that nature, nun crazy doe, jus chillin in Antarctica wind.”

Users think ‘Erosion Bird’ is terrifying

A small majority of social media users are mesmerized by the Opium or Erosion Bird, but most are simply terrified by the thought of it.

“I’m lowkey scared of the Opium Bird,” wrote one.

Another added: “Nobody talking about how scary this meme is”

“I feel like AI just showing us creatures we don’t know exist yet, like I feel like if I died this is what would come to retrieve my soul,” said one.