Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) solutions, headquartered in Tampa Florida, USA, has announced the opening of its new Saudi office in the capital, Riyadh. The company reiterated its growing commitment to the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding cybersecurity market and its alignment with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation initiatives.

As Saudi Arabia emerges as one of the largest and fastest-growing cybersecurity markets in the Middle East, OPSWAT’s establishment of a local office reflects its dedication to supporting the nation’s critical infrastructure resilience. The Kingdom’s cybersecurity market is projected to reach SAR 38.25 billion by 2026, driven by increasing investments in digital transformation and heightened focus on information technology.

“Saudi Arabia has become a cornerstone of OPSWAT’s growth in the Middle East,” said Sertan Selcuk, Vice President of METAP & CIS Region at OPSWAT. “The establishment of our local office in Riyadh is a significant step in our ongoing commitment to the Kingdom. As demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions continues to grow, this new office enables us to better support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its ambitious digital transformation agenda. We will continue to strengthen our local partnerships and contribute to securing the Kingdom’s critical infrastructure as it builds a resilient and secure digital future.”

“The opening of our new office in Riyadh is a pivotal moment for OPSWAT,” said Amjad Quteifan, Regional Sales Director for Saudi Arabia, Central Gulf, and North Africa at OPSWAT. “It’s a significant step in our efforts to better serve our customers and partners in the Kingdom. With this office, we can more effectively support Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation, ensuring that our cybersecurity solutions are readily available to protect critical infrastructure from emerging threats. We are excited about the opportunities to engage more closely with local stakeholders and contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

OPSWAT has achieved a remarkable four-fold year-on-year growth in Saudi Arabia, with the Kingdom now standing as the top contributor to OPSWAT’s business in the MEA region. Through its partnerships with leading IT enterprises and key stakeholders, OPSWAT has built a strong reputation in the region for its innovative cybersecurity technologies. Its flagship Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology is increasingly sought after in the Kingdom, neutralizing potential threats hidden within files without compromising data integrity.

The new Riyadh office will not only bring OPSWAT closer to its growing customer base but also support local talent development. Through OPSWAT Academy, the company aims to upskill Saudi cybersecurity professionals by providing certifications and training tailored to the region’s unique needs. The Academy’s initiatives align with OPSWAT’s global SAR 37.5 million scholarship program, further reinforcing its dedication to addressing the growing demand for certified CIP cybersecurity experts in the country.

The establishment of the Riyadh office is the beginning of OPSWAT’s long-term growth plans in Saudi Arabia. The company is committed to expanding its footprint across critical infrastructure sectors capitalizing on the increasing demand for advanced cybersecurity technologies and supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance its cybersecurity infrastructure and safeguard its digital economy.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a “Trust no file. Trust no device.” philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers’ challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world’s critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.