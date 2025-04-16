Instrumentation firm ENVEA has launched an Optical Aerosol Spectrometer designed for real-time particulate matter (PM) monitoring, delivering “ultra-precise data in any environment”.

The OPM250 is described as a next-generation analyzer with a unique counting efficiency design for improved measurement accuracy and high-quality data. With a wide particle size range from 0.178µm to 29.4µm, the OPM250 is suitable for urban air quality monitoring, industrial emissions monitoring and scientific environmental research, as well as in-vehicle use due to vibration resistance.

Operating at 1.2 L/min and measuring 100% of particles in real-time without statistical estimations, the OPM250 has low power consumption and low running costs, says ENVEA. “Flexible communication protocols and a user-friendly interface mean that the OP250 is simple to operate, and a versatile and dependable tool for PM monitoring, with an internal air purification system for reduced maintenance.”

Equipped with optical technology, the OPM250 ensures reliable performance in all environments including challenging outdoor and harsh locations and is QAL1 certified by TÜV for PM10 and PM2.5, ensuring it meets the stringent standards required for air quality monitoring.

Industries that will benefit from using the OPM250 include government agencies, environmental monitoring organisations, manufacturing, energy, transportation and scientific research bodies.

Azzedine Bendaoud, Product Manager – Ambient Sensors & Analyzers at ENVEA said: “This innovative optical aerosol spectrometer offers unmatched precision for ambient environment monitoring, setting new standards for real-time air quality monitoring. Air quality is a huge global concern, but with the OPM250, organisations and industries can take proactive measures and better understand the data to monitor and take relevant action.”

For more information go to: https://envea.global/product/opm250/