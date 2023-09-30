ONLY those with perfect vision have been able to spot the cat camouflaged in this optical illusion.

Felines are incredibly agile creatures who often to end up in strange, tight hiding spots.

2 A cute cat has managed to camouflage itself behind the red backyard fence in this optical illusion image Credit: Splitpics.uk

That tendency is where many of internet’s funniest cat videos come from, but it’s also how this kitty managed to obscure itself behind a tall red fence.

Those who take the time to look at the photo closely should be able to spot the cat eventually.

How long will it take you to find the cute kitty?

Some people might first look into the trees, as that would be a great hiding spot for many animals.

But that’s not where this cat is located.

Others might look at the slats above the fence, since many cats love scratching wood, to the chagrin of their humans.

That’s not the right answer either.

This cat is actually hidden between the pointy upper section of two fence slats.

The critter can be seen making a funny face in the middle of the picture.

But those who don’t look closely might mistake the orange cat for a strange-looking shadow.

Not all cats are as standoffish as this animal.

A pit bull named Bubba is best friends with an orange cat named Rue.

Now, the inseparable pair will groom each other and cuddle while they snooze.

“I feel like the luckiest person alive to be able to witness their cute friendship every day,” said owner Rebecca Pizello.

“They are the perfect pair and have never had a bad moment.

“I rescued Bubba when he was three-months-old and he was totally obsessed with little animals.

“Rue was seven-weeks-old and thought Bubba was her mum but he loved playing that role.

“I used to put Rue in a baby harness as a kitten so she can come on walks and I once put it on Bubba for a photo opportunity.

“Now she accompanies us on a lead.”