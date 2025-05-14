A new partnership showcases what’s said to be a UK-first with the use of real-time AI analytics to increase biogas yields

Bio Capital, a large UK producer of green energy using food waste, has partnered with advanced AI company Entopy to implement AI data analytics across the business. By leveraging advanced predictive models, AI technology can be used to undertake real-time monitoring and decision-making that the firm says will significantly increase biogas yields and renewable electricity and gas (biomethane) production.

Over the past few years, Bio Capital says it has invested in building a robust digital infrastructure to accurately capture and bring together large-scale operational data from its AD sites across the UK.

“This consolidation has allowed the company to identify and understand key performance drivers across its portfolio.”

“Now, in partnership with Entopy, Bio Capital is leveraging this data with real-time, AI-driven analytics, enabling predictive modelling to make highly accurate forward projections.”

Bio Capital’s AI partner, Entopy, uses advanced AI analytics and predictive models to transform large-scale infrastructure and logistics businesses such as the Port of Dover, where the company achieved 95% accuracy in forecasting traffic arrivals.

Karan Tyagi, Head of Business Intelligence at Bio Capital said:

“The collaboration with Entopy is already yielding impressive results in its development and testing phase. In just five weeks since the development stage, the AI models have achieved an 85% accuracy in predicting biogas yields using 2024 data, with a clear trajectory to reach 95% accuracy in the near future. This performance highlights the transformative potential of data-driven insights in optimising feedstock management.”

The project also involves trialling the use of a user-friendly interface powered by a large language model (LLM), similar to well-known agents such as ChatGPT. This interface allows teams to easily query data and receive instant insights, making the technology accessible to users without technical AI expertise.

Toby Mills, CEO of Entopy said:

“This is the first time we are partnering with an energy business of this scale and scope to provide real-time data insights and we are delighted with the way the predictive modelling is performing so far. Our partnership demonstrates first-hand how AI technologies can enable us to harness the full potential of renewable energy, reduce waste and minimise environmental impact.”

Tom Hall, Chief Commercial Officer at Bio Capital said:

“We are extremely pleased with the initial results of the AI trials. The predictive models are already providing a high degree of accuracy in forecasting biogas production, enabling more informed and strategic decision-making across the business and ensuring more efficient energy recovery from food waste. As the project progresses, the integration of AI technology has the potential to revolutionise our operations, paving the way for super-efficient power production that further contributes to the UK’s NetZero goals.”