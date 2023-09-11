Even though the Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady next week, that isn’t stopping some banks from continuing to push their CD rates higher. Three new options joined our elite tier of CDs paying at least 5.50% APY today, bringing the count in that club to a whopping 50. That’s up from just 15 at the start of August.
The three newcomers are Luana Savings Bank with a 17-month option, Citizens State Bank with a 15-month offer, and Home Savings Bank with 6-month offer. In addition, our national leader—with a rate of 6.00% APY—is holding its ground.
Key Takeaways
- Today’s count of nationally available CDs paying 5.50% APY or higher climbed by three to reach 50. That’s a gain of nine in the past week.
- The top rate in our daily ranking of the best nationwide CDs continues to be 6.00% APY on a 1-year certificate—the first nationally available CD to reach that threshold since the Fed began raising interest rates last year.
- A new leader has raised the bar in the 4-year and 5-year terms, bumping those top rates a bit higher.
- It’s overwhelmingly expected the Fed will hold rates steady when it meets next week. But odds of a Fed hike later this year are currently pegged at about 45%.
The leading nationwide rate across all terms continues to be 6.00% APY from American 1 Credit Union, available for 12 months. Lucky CD shoppers in select markets can also choose from one of these additional 6.00% APY offers.
The new leader in our rankings of the best 4-year and 5-year CDs is First Harvest Credit Union, which has nudged the top rates in those terms to 4.82% APY and 4.89% APY, respectively.
Want to extend a rate of at least 5.00% APY for as long as possible? The leader of our best 3-year CDs ranking is currently paying 5.23%, with another five options paying between 5.00% and 5.11% APY.