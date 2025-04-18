Engineer Naguib Sawiris, chairman and CEO of ORA Developers.

ORA Developers has established its UAE headquarters at One Central, in Dubai’s central business district.

This move reinforces ORA Developers’ regional expansion while directly supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable, future-ready urban environments that drive economic growth.

Founded by Engineer Naguib Sawiris, ORA Developers has a global portfolio spanning residential, hospitality, commercial, and entertainment.

With a land bank of over 76 million sqm, ORA Developers has a global portfolio spanning 17 projects across seven countries, with an estimated total sales value of over $45bn.

Industry forecasts indicate that the UAE’s real estate market is on a robust growth trajectory, with a projected increase in total market value from $704.25bn in 2024 to $1.08tn by 2030.

Engineer Naguib Sawiris, chairman and CEO of ORA Developers, emphasised the significance of the new headquarters.

He stated that establishing this regional hub is a step that aligns with the UAE’s long-term vision for urban development in a fast-evolving real estate landscape.

This hub strengthens their ability to deliver innovative, future-ready communities and allows them to integrate global best practices with the UAE’s dynamic market needs.

By prioritising nature, connectivity, and design, they are committed to shaping sustainable, well-balanced developments.

Their leadership team’s extensive experience and long-standing commitment have been instrumental in building their diverse portfolio, driving growth, and ensuring the successful execution of transformative projects, said Sawiris.

Since entering the UAE in 2023, ORA Developers has rapidly scaled its presence acquiring prime land, obtaining regulatory approvals, and laying the groundwork for transformative developments.

The company built its UAE team from the ground up-growing to nearly 94 employees, with plans to at least triple by the end of 2025. By combining local market expertise with a seasoned leadership team, ORA Developers has established a robust foundation for operational continuity and sustained growth.

Driving the UAE expansion a leadership team with expertise through development, sales, branding, marketing and finance. Khaled Morgan, chief development officer, ensures delivering unique and innovative urban experiences, while Ahmed Samir, chief human resources officer, drives talent acquisition in the UAE to support rapid scaling.

Expanding on this foundation, Tamer Fikry, chief sales officer, enhances investor engagement, Mohamed Sheta, chief financial officer, leads financial strategy, and Lana Sawiris, chief brand officer, alongside Rasha Georgy, chief marketing officer, shapes global positioning. Amr Abdelmoneim, chief technical officer, oversees engineering and execution, maintaining top industry standards.

The company will soon announce its major investment in the UAE: a 4.8 million square meter master-planned community located in Ghantoot.

This strategically positioned project, situated between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will feature 1.2km of prime Arabian Gulf beachfront. To ensure dedicated client and stakeholder engagement, the company will establish customer experience centers in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

ORA Developers is also a strategic investor in Discovery Dunes, a project by Discovery Land Company.

The ultra-luxury community is designed around a championship golf course by Tom Fazio. This project further validates ORA’s strategic investment decisions in the sector and the UAE market.

With its strengthened presence in the UAE, ORA Developers remains committed to creating forward-thinking, balanced communities that seamlessly integrate nature, connectivity, and modern infrastructure.