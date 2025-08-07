Oracle (ORCL) stock has been on a tear, more than doubling in a year. This includes over 70% growth in its share price in the last three months. This stellar rally in ORCL stock is led by solid momentum in its business, especially cloud, and an expected acceleration in its growth rate in fiscal 2026.

The technology company wrapped its fiscal 2025 with a strong fourth quarter, delivering double-digit revenue growth. This performance strengthened investors’ optimism, especially as Oracle’s management signaled that the company’s growth rate is likely to accelerate in the coming quarters. With expectations of an even faster pace of revenue growth in fiscal 2026, the company is laying the groundwork for sustained stock gains.

A major driver behind Oracle’s surge is the explosive growth in its cloud services. Revenues from cloud services and license support were notably strong in the fourth quarter, and demand for its cloud infrastructure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), continues to skyrocket. OCI’s non-cancelable bookings suggest potential revenue growth of over 70% in the coming fiscal year, a figure that points to long-term scalability and strength in Oracle’s cloud offerings.

The company’s evolution into a cloud-first enterprise software leader is playing a central role in its growth story. Oracle is becoming a go-to technology partner for businesses undergoing digital transformation, offering a full suite of cloud-based applications that help streamline operations. Oracle’s recent integration of more than 100 AI agents into these platforms adds a layer of automation and intelligence, potentially accelerating adoption across industries that require innovative and efficient solutions.

Artificial intelligence is another key pillar in Oracle’s expansion strategy. Through its Autonomous Database and AI-powered data platform, Oracle is offering enterprise clients the kind of performance, flexibility, and cross-cloud compatibility that are essential in today’s AI-driven landscape. Crucially, Oracle’s infrastructure is designed to integrate across major cloud providers—including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud — making it a compelling option in a multi-cloud world.