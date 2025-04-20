Significant hormonal changes occur in a woman’s body during pregnancy, which can increase the risk of developing dental problems such as gingivitis and periodontal disease.

Pregnancy gingivitis, characterised by inflamed and sensitive gums, is common due to increased hormone levels such as oestrogen and progesterone, which can promote the proliferation of bacteria in the mouth.

If not properly treated, gingivitis can progress to more severe periodontal disease, increasing the risk of tooth loss and other long-term oral health problems.

Poor oral health during pregnancy has been associated with a higher risk of obstetric complications, such as premature birth and low birth weight.

Periodontal bacteria can trigger a systemic inflammatory response that could affect the fetus, underscoring the importance of maintaining optimal oral health during this stage.

It is essential to consider that hormonal changes and morning sickness can affect the oral hygiene habits of pregnant women, which could increase the risk of cavities and other dental problems.

Therefore, maintaining a proper oral care routine, including regular brushing and flossing, as well as periodic visits to the dentist, is essential to preventing complications and ensuring optimal oral health for both mother and baby.

Essential Preventive Measures

A healthy diet rich in essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamins and minerals, is vital for both maternal and fetal health.

Limit sugary snacks and beverages to reduce the risk of tooth decay.

If you experience morning sickness, rinse your mouth with water or a fluoride mouthwash after vomiting to neutralise stomach acids and protect your tooth enamel from erosion.

Brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and floss daily to remove plaque and food particles that can contribute to tooth decay and gum disease.

Regular dental check-ups are safe and recommended during pregnancy.

Your dentist can monitor your oral health, address any concerns and provide preventive care to maintain a healthy smile.

Professional teeth cleaning is particularly important during pregnancy to remove plaque and tartar buildup, reducing the risk of gum disease and other oral health issues.

If you experience a dental emergency, such as severe tooth pain or a dental infection, it’s crucial to seek prompt treatment from your dentist.

Delaying treatment can worsen the condition and potentially harm both you and your baby.

By taking care of your teeth and gums, you’re not only safeguarding your own health but also giving your baby the best start. Remember, a healthy smile is a happy pregnancy!

